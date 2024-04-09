IPL match today: Punjab Kings to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In today’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali of Punjab. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

After two wins and two losses so far this season, Punjab and Hyderabad are ranked fifth and sixth in the IPL 2024 standings. Before moving to PBKS in 2022, Bairstow spent three seasons playing for SRH and will be aiming to score against his old team. In three season that he played for SRH In three seasons, Bairstow scored 1138 runs for the SRH. At his peak, he scored 445 runs in 10 games in 2019 at an average of 55.62 and striking at 157.24, forming a lethal opening combo with David Warner.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders made 137 runs by losing 9 wickets, of which Shreyas Iyer made 34 runs, Sunil Narine 27 runs and Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit 24 runs. While from Super Kings’ side, Jadeja took three wickets, meanwhile Tushar Deshpande also took three wickets and Mustafizur Rahman dropped two wickets.

Chasing the victory target of 138 runs, CSK made 141 runs losing three wickets. Of which Ruturaj Gaikwad made 67 runs, Shivam Dube made 28 runs and Daryle Mitchell made 25 runs. From KKR’s side Vaibhav Arora dropped two wickets, and Sunil Narine took 1 wicket.