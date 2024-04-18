IPL Match today: Punjab Kings to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Mohali, check details

By Akankshya Mishra
ipl match today

The 33rd league match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) today. The PKBS vs MI match is scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

Let us now talk about the positioning of both the teams on IPL 2024 points table. The Shikhar Dhawan led team Punjab are on the seventh position on the points table. They have two victories of six matches played. Hardik Pandya led team Mumbai is on the eighth spot with same number of wins. PBKS and MI have an NRR of -0.218 and -0.234, respectively.

Speaking about their previous records, both the teams have fought 31 IPL matches against each other. Of which, Punjab has won 15 while MI has won 16.

Let us take a look at the squads for today’s IPL match:

Punjab Kings

Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel. Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis. Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd. Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani. Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

