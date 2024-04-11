IPL match today: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at Wankhede, details inside

The 25th league match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today. The MI vs RCB match is scheduled to take place today evening at 7:30 pm. The Hardik Pandya led MI will play against Faf du Plessis led RCB at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

As of the current status on the IPL 2024 points table, Mumbai Indians are currently on the eighth position with an NRR of -0.704. On the other hand, the Royals Challengers Bengaluru are on the ninth position with an NRR of -0.843. In the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians have faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a total of 32 matches. Out of which, MI have won 18 while RCB have won 13. One of the matches ended without a result.

Coming to the pitch conditions for today’s match of IPL 2024, the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai is known for generally favoring the batters. Hence, the team winning toss should opt to bat first.

Let us also take a look at the squads for today’s RCB vs MI match.

RCB squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

