IPL match today: Gujarat Titans to lock horns with Delhi Capitals today in Ahmedabad

The 32nd league match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals today. Today’s GT vs DC match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM. Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans sit on the sixth positions of IPL 2024 with an NRR of -0.637. Meanwhile, the Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals are on the ninth position with an NRR of -0.975.

GT v DC head-to-head 3-

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals: 1

GT v DC match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

Live broadcast of GT v DC match on television in India: GT v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Let us take a look at the team squads for today’s IPL match

Gujarat Titans Squad

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav. Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Delhi Capitals Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara