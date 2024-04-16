IPL 2024: SRH hit highest total ever, Here’s full list of records broken during match against RCB

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match of yesterday between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are among the most iconic matches of the tournament. Yesterday, numerous records were made and many were broken.
Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their own record of scoring the highest team total in IPL history as they put 287 runs on the board, with the previous best being 277. Meanwhile, RCB scored 262 runs, with Dinesh Karthik’s 35-ball 83.
Here’s full list of records broken during SRH vs RCB:
- SRH made the highest total in IPL history. They broke their own record of total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians and made 287/3.
- RCB and SRH together made a total of 549 runs in the match, which is the highest in T20 cricket history. The previous best was 523 runs between SRH and MI.
- SRH batters struck 22 sixes in the match, which is the most by any team in an IPL innings. The record was earlier held by RCB for their 21 sixes against Pune Warriors in 2013.
- SRH and RCB batters hit 38 sixes cumulatively in the match.
- Batters of both the teams struck a total 81 boundaries in the match cumulatively. The same tally was earlier achieved during a match between South Africa and West Indies in 2023.
- RCB’s 262/7 is the highest total in a losing cause in T20 cricket. The previous best was West Indies’ 258/5 against South Africa in 2023.
- SRH became the first team in IPL history to have two 250-plus totals in the league. RCB then joined them later in the match.
- For the first time that 4 bowlers of the same team went for 50-plus runs in their overs. RCB’s Reece Topley (68), Yash Dayal (51), Lockie Ferguson (52) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (64) all conceded more than 50 runs against SRH.
- For the first time in the T20 cricket history, there were seven fifty-plus partnerships put together by the two teams.