IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

The eighth match of IPL 2024 saw a clash between MI vs SRH. In what can be called a record breaking match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Notably, yesterday’s MI vs SRH match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The five time IPL winning team Mumbai Indians had to chase a massive target of 277 runs, set by Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head who helped Pat Cummins led SRH score 277/3 against the Hardik Pandya led MI. It is noteworthy mentioning that this score is the highest, in the history of IPL.

SRH’s bowlers shined by giving no pace. They kept the scoring rate in check in the middle overs to keep MI to 246/5.

Chasing a mammoth 278, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were off the mark from the word go. Rohit hit Unadkat for two leg-side sixes in the second over. Meanwhile Kishan smacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and three maximums in the third over as MI reached 50/0.

It is to be noted that while SRH clinched its first victory in the IPL 2024 trournament, MI is yet to open their winning account.

SRH Playing XI against MI

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Hienrich Khaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneswar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

MI playing XI against SRH

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

(With Inputs from IANS)