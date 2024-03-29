IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss and opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

In today’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match is underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

KKR have made one change in the squad that played their last game with all-rounder Anukul Roy coming in. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was told by the curator that she was not sure how the track would behave.

“Had a chat with the curator and she was not sure how the wicket would behave. The preparation has been good, we have to carry forward the momentum. Important to be in the present and get a good start,” said Iyer.

Asked about his role in the batting unit, Iyer said, “My role is to play the anchor role and play through and through. Good to have lethal bowling line-up as captain. They were phenomenal last game. Need to capitalise on the start,” he said. He was a bit confused about the playing XI as he was given two sheets and didn’t remember which won the final team.

KKR have also given his debut cap to Angkrish Raghuvanshi and he is sure to come in as an Impact player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are unchanged from their last match against Punjab Kings at the same venue. Skipper Faf du Plessis said he would have liked to chase anyway.

“We would have liked to chase. Important early season to get over the line in close games. Helps confidence as well. All the great cricketers have got the ability to adapt, and then see what their options are. Love the support here. Unchanged,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.