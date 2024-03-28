IPL 2024: Dog interrupts match between Mumbai and Gujarat, here’s how Hardik Pandya reacted

IPL 2024’s match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans had an unmissable moment; apart from the game itself. During the IPL match at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, a dog rushed into the field, briefly interrupting the game.

The incident took everyone on the spot by surprise, and left the internet in splits.

Video where the dog interrupted the IPL match went viral on the net within no time. Clips online showed the dog dashing onto the ground while Hardik Pandya was bowling. One of the viral videos also showed the Mumbai Indians captain Hardik trying to grab the attention of the canine. Despite which, the dog paid no heed and continued running.

After which, police and other security officials were seen trying to stop the dog with their legs. Take a look at one of the viral videos here:



Speaking of the game, the MI vs GT match was indeed a nail-biting one. The Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans managed to beat Mumbai Indians by a narrow margin of six runs.

With this, the Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans won their opening match of IPL 2024. Gujarat Titan’s Umesh Yadav gave a powerful show in the final over of the game and took two important wickets. He had a big hand in taking GT to the win against MI.