GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs in 5th match of IPL 2024

The second match of Day 3 of IPL 2024 witnessed a heated clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. In yesterday’s GT vs MI match in Ahmedabad, Gujarat beat Mumbai by six runs.

Yesterday’s GT vs MI match took place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, the Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans won their opening match of IPL 2024. Gujarat Titan’s Umesh Yadav gave a powerful show in the final over of the game and took two important wickets. He had a big hand in taking GT to the win against MI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) came up with fine innings but Mumbai Indians lost their way against some incredible death overs bowling by Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav.

After Jasprit Bumrah had claimed 3-14 on his return to IPL after missing the previous season, and Coetzee took 2-27 to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6, Rohit and Brevis had taken Mumbai Indians from 30/2 to 107. This was after the former Mumbai Indians captain fell for 43 to Sai Kishore and when Brevis got out for 46 at 129/4, Mumbai needed 40-odd runs in 25 balls and looked on course to win their first match for the first time since 2012.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencor Johnson

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood

