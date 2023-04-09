IPL 2023: Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless, says Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match, is absolutely fearless like his captain MS Dhoni, saying that no matter how much one praise star all-rounder, it is less.

Jadeja was at his best against arch-rivals as he picked up three wickets (3/20) and took that sensational reflex catch of Cameron Green.

The left-arm spinner was brilliant in the execution of his plans as he bowled a fine length and line to claim the prized scalps of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green (12), and Tilak Varma (22) to break Mumbai Indians back and Ajinkya Rahane then slammed the fastest fifty of the 2023 season off 19 deliveries as CSK thrashed archrivals in their own den by seven wickets on Saturday night.

“Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless. Green’s catch is like making a possibility out of the improbable. No matter how much you praise this player, it is less,” Gavaskar told Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL.

On the other hand, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called Jadeja a superhero.

“Ravindra Jadeja is a superhero in the true sense. He can turn the match in his team’s favour anytime with the ball or the bat. Not everyone can take the catch he took of Cameron Green. He is such a special player,” said Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, former India coach and noted commentator Ravi Shastri lauded Dhoni, saying that the CSK skipper had every trick up his sleeve as he assessed the pitch well.

“MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians batters. He knew that on such wickets these two can turn the tide, and that is why he showed more confidence in them,” said Shastri.

Four time champions CSK will face Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.