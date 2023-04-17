IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat RCB by 8 runs

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs in a high voltage match of the 16th edition of Indian Premier League at the M. Chennaswamy stadium on Monday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK smashed 226/6 in a whirlwind innings batting first following the breezy half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dune.

It looked like RCB would struggle to chase the target of 227 runs. However, Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s sensational third wicket stand put the total well within grasp for the hosts.

Maxwell adn du Plessis produced a whopping 126 runs in just 61 balls before Maxwell finally fell on 76 off 36 balls. Later Du Plessis got out for 62 off 33.

However, RCB kept going as Dinesh Karthik smacked 28 off 14 balls. It was after his wicket that CSK started getting a clear sight at victory. In the end, they needed to defend 19 runs in the last over and they ended up winning by eight runs, with RCB making 218/8 and still losing the T20 match.

