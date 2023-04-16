Venkatesh Iyer’s century goes in vain as Mumbai Indians beat KKR by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians (MI) has managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 5 wickets today at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI managed to chase the target i.e. 186 at the loss of 5 wickets with 14 balls remaining. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the top scorers in Mumbai’s batting unit scoring 58 and 43 consecutively.

Speaking about KKR’s innings, Venkatesh Iyer became the first batter to score a hundred for Kolkata Knight Riders since Brendon McCullum in 2008. He scored a 51-ball 104 and helped the team reach 185/6 in 20 overs in Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 186/5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43, Tilak Varma 30; Suyash Sharma 2-27, Varun Chakarvarthy 1-38) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders 185/6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104, Andre Russell 21 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 2-34, Piyush Chawla 1-19) against Mumbai Indians.