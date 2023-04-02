IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal’s 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Impressive half-centuries from top-order batters — Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson — followed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s superb four-fer (4/17) powered Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Sunday.

Riding on fifties from Buttler (54 off 22), Jaiswal (54 off 37) and Samson (55 off 32), RR posted a massive total of 203/5 on the board. In response, SRH suffered early batting collapse as they managed to score 131/8 in their 20 overs with Abdul Samad top scoring with unbeaten 32.

Chasing a big total of 204, Sunrisers got early blows as Trent Boult dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for ducks. Abhishek was completely outplayed by Boult’s sizzling yorker as the ball flattened the off stump in the third delivery of the innings.

A dot ball later, the Kiwi pacer struck again to remove Tripathi, who got caught at the slip by Jason Holder. But Tripathi went for a review, thinking that he had not nicked it at all. However, the replay confirmed that Tripathi had nickled the ball and he had to walk back.

Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal cautiously took the innings forward with RR bowlers keeping a tight leash on SRH’s run-rate as the Bhuvneshwar-led side managed to score 30 for a loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

After the powerplay, Sunrisers kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Yuzvendra Chahal put another dent on SRH’s batting in the seventh over as he cleaned up debutant Harry Brook and the hosts went into deep trouble in the ninth over when Jason Holder removed Washington Sundar for 1.

In the next over, Ravichandran Ashwin too joined the party and sent Glenn Philips back to the hut with Sunrisers reeling 48 for 5 after 10 overs. Chahal struck again in the 11th over to dismiss Agarwal, who holed out to long-on for a six where Buttler completed the catch comfortably.

It almost became an impossible task for the Sunrisers to pull off a win with half of their side heading back to pavilion. At the end of the 14th over, SRH lost Rashid, who went down the track and missed Chahal’s slower ball by some distance and Samson did the rest behind the stumps to leave SRH seven down.

Chahal picked up his fourth in the 18th over as he cleaned up skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With some late hits, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik stitched an unbeaten 36-run partnership to take SRH to a respectable total of 131 in 20 overs.

Earlier, a minute of silence was observed to mourn the loss of the legendary all-rounder Salim Durani, who passed away at his residence in Jamnagar after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 88.

When the game started, the opening duo of Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal gave RR a strong start with 85 coming off the first six over for the loss on one wicket after they were invited to bat first.

Buttler completed his fifty off just 20 balls with two boundaries in the sixth over. But Fazalhaq Farooqi didn’t let Buttler extend his stay on the crease as he sent the attacking batter back soon after his half-century, ending the 85-run opening partnership at the end of the powerplay.

After Buttler’s dismissal, SRH run rate slowed down a bit but the skipper took over the aggressor’s role and went for two boundaries in the eight over as RR crossed the 100-run mark. SRH bowlers were seen struggling to pick up wickets while Jaiswal continued to go on his merry way, putting the loose balls away. Halfway through the innings, Royals were 122 for 1.

Jaiswal brought up his fourth IPL fifty off 34 deliveries in the 12th over. In the 13th over, Jaiswal’s inning came to an end as he fell to Farooqi while going for a big shot but did not get hold of it and the ball went to Mayank Agarwal at deep mid-wicket.

Very soon, Umran Malik picked up his first as he cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal cheaply for 2, pushing RR to 151/3 14.1 overs.

After his expensive first over, Natarajan came into attack again in the 17th over to dismiss Royan Parag just after the timeout. Then, Shimron Hetmyer came in and started off with a single. The next ball Samson completed his 28-ball fifty with a single.

Natarajan got his second in the penultimate over by dismissing Samson, who went for a maximum but Abhishek Sharma was there on the edge of the cushions to complete the brilliant catch while juggling his left-foot to not touch the skirting.

With 10 runs coming off the final over, Royals posted a total of 203 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 203/5 in 20 overs (Yashaswi Jaiswal 54 off 37, Jos Buttler 54 off 22 and Sanju Samson 55 off 32; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41, T Natarajan 2/23) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 131/8 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 32 off 32, Mayank Agarwal 27 off 23; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17, Trent Boult 2/21) by 72 runs

