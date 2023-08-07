India’s struggles continue as West Indies clinch second consecutive T20I victory

India's batsmen, barring Tilak Varma, failed to capitalise on their starts, resulting in a disappointing performance on Sunday.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Ind vs Wi

In their second consecutive T20I defeat against hosts West Indies, India’s batsmen, barring Tilak Varma, failed to capitalise on their starts, resulting in a disappointing performance on Sunday.

India managed to put up a modest total of 157/7 on the board, with only four double-digit scores in the scorecard, led by Tilak Varma’s impressive 41-ball 51, marking his maiden international half-century. However, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson couldn’t make substantial contributions, particularly Suryakumar, who had struggled in the ODI series as well. Opener Ishan Kishan’s 27 and skipper Hardik Pandya’s 24 were the only other notable contributions, with all-rounder Axar Patel adding 14 to the total.

Reflecting on the batting performance, skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment, acknowledging that the team could have posted a higher score. He emphasized the need for the top seven batters to take more responsibility, while also praising Tilak Varma’s promising form.

West Indies, driven by Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 40-ball 67, chased down the target in 18.5 overs, securing another victory for the home team. Rovman Powell, the elated captain of West Indies, attributed their success to their strategy of frequently changing bowlers to keep the Indian batters unsettled.

With the third T20I now becoming a must-win game for India, fans await a thrilling encounter on August 8.

