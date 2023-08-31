India World Cup 2023 tickets for Chennai, Delhi, and Pune matches to go on sale today

New Delhi: Cricket enthusiasts across the nation are gearing up for a thrilling ticketing event as India’s World Cup 2023 matches in Chennai, Delhi, and Pune are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, August 31, starting from 8 PM IST. The much-anticipated tickets will be exclusively available on the official ticketing website, tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The nail-biting cricket action is set to unfold as India faces Australia on October 8 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Subsequently, on October 11, cricket fans in Delhi will witness a clash between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, India’s riveting encounter against Bangladesh is scheduled for October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune.

As the ticket release frenzy sweeps the cricket aficionados, here’s a timeline of the upcoming ticket releases for other matches:

September 1: Tickets for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai will be available.

September 2: Ticket sale for India’s contests in Bangalore and Kolkata will commence.

September 3: Tickets for India’s match in Ahmedabad will be up for grabs.

September 15: Enthusiasts can secure their seats for the semi-finals and the final matches.

Anticipation is running high as reports suggest that India’s World Cup squad will be unveiled on September 3. This announcement comes just a day after India’s pivotal match against Pakistan in the Group stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, India’s preparations have been met with a few injury concerns. KL Rahul’s absence from the group-stage matches against Nepal and Pakistan due to an injury has raised concerns. Meanwhile, the return of Jasprit Bumrah from injury has become a topic of speculation, leaving fans eager to see his performance on the field.