Captain cool in cool hairstyle! MS Dhoni’s new haircut makes fans fall in love

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a unique fan base. He is one among the most loved cricketers over the world. MS Dhoni’s fan base is so strong that even if he changes his hairstyle, his fans go wild about it.

Recently, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his social media and shared a post of MSD’s latest hairstyle. He shared a picture of him taking mirror selfie of Dhoni smiling while he is standing behind him. He has shared the post with a caption that read, “The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into our salon and what a wonderful surprise it was. Pure joy to have the legend at the salon. He played some awesome vintage music during the hair session and the day got even better. There are some moments in life which you cherish forever. Love you Mahi Sir for everything.”

After being shared, the post has garnered over 2 lakh views. Earlier, MSG became the brand ambassador of the automobile brand Citroen. The advertisement of him becoming the brand ambassador for company, MS Dhoni revealed about his new team.

While speaking on the commercial, MSD said that inspired by his experience during his cricketing era, he has decided to create a fan team called Citroen Team Dhoni. The purpose of this team is to provide unwavering support to Team India during their matches.

Notably, MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers of India. However, CSK fans are not happy with the match against RCB as reports suggest that this year’s IPL was the last IPL of MS Dhoni as he might take retirement after the tournament. Every CSK as well as MSD fan wanted to see him playing final match of this tournament.