India ‘A’ to face Australia ‘A’ ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the match days and venues of India A touring Australia this summer.

Two four-day matches between Australia A and India A and a three-day internal match comprising players from the Indian Test squad and India A will precede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as the top-ranked Test nations prepare for their hugely anticipated showdown.

The lead-up games mean Australia will host the biggest Indian summer ever with the hugely supported Indian men’s and women’s teams playing in Australia over 69 days from first ball to last and in eight different venues Australia-wide.

The Australia A v India A matches will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay (Oct 31-Nov 3) and the MCG (Nov 7-10) respectively, with the Indian internal match to take place at the WACA Ground (Nov 15-17) with players pushing their case for selection ahead of the West Test.

The Australian women’s team will take on India in three ODI’s in December as the rivalry between the world champion Australians and the rapidly improving India intensifies.

Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said: “The 2024-25 summer is highlighted by the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the first five-Test series between the two giants in more than 30 years. To have that running simultaneously with the women’s ODIs and preceded by two significant Australia A v India A matches will be terrific for our fans.

“Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these A matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection.”

India Tours of Australia 2024 schedule:

Men’s Australia A v India A Series

October 31- November 3, 2024: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

November 7-November 10, 2024: MCG, Melbourne

India Men’s Internal Game

November 15-November 17: WACA Ground, Perth

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series

November 22-26, 2024: Perth Stadium, Perth

December 6-10, 2024: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

December 14-18, 2024: The Gabba, Brisbane

December 26-30, 2024: MCG, Melbourne

January 3-7, 2025: SCG, Sydney

CommBank Women’s ODI Series – Australia v India

December 5, 2024: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

December 8, 2024: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D)

December 11, 2024: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)