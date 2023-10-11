India to face Afghanistan in ICC World cup match today

Delhi: India will face Afghanistan in the World Cup match today which is on Wednesday, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India started off their World Cup journey with a satisfying win as they beat Australia by six wickets in their opening match.

Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for Delhi today indicates dry weather conditions with a minimal 2% chance of rain and no thunderstorm expected. The forecast says for the world cup match today that the weather will be partly cloudy but with little to no chance of rain throughout the day.

Probable Playing XI:

India (IND):

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan (AFG):

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Match Prediction:

According to Google’s win probability, there is an 89% chance that India will emerge victorious in this encounter.

Where To Watch:

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the world cup match today and can also catch all the action by tuning in to the live stream on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar websites and apps. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.