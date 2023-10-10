ICC World Cup 2023: England defeat Bangladesh by 137 runs

Dharamsala: England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in today’s clash of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 played at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against England. In the first innings, England scored 364 runs losing nine wickets in 50 overs. Dawid Malan led the charge with an exceptional century scoring 140 runs in 107 balls. Joe Root scored 82 runs while Jonny Bairstow made 52 runs in 59 balls. From Bangladesh side, Mahedi Hasan took four wickets giving 71 runs while Shoriful Islam took three wickets giving 75 runs.

In the second inning, Reece Topley showed top skill with the new ball to pick three crucial Bangladesh wickets in the first Powerplay. Tanzid Hasan was the first to go, caught behind by Bairstow off Topley.

Topley’s best, however, came in the sixth over. He cleaned up Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for merely one to derail the chase.

During the 48th over, Bangladesh lost all wickets, that resulted in England winning the match with a large score.

On the other hand, match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is underway. Sri Lanka has set a victory target of 345 runs for Pakistan to win today’s match.