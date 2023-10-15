India retains top position in ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after victory over Pakistan

Ahmedabad: India has retained its top position as the number one team in the MRF tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following their victory over Pakistan in a thrilling match held in Ahmedabad.

This crucial win ensured that India remained unbeaten in the tournament and maintained their lead at the top of the points table. India is currently tied with New Zealand at six points, with the net run rate giving them the edge.

Pakistan has held onto its second place, and South Africa follows closely in third place. Australia, which faced two consecutive defeats, is determined to turn things around in the World Cup.

New Zealand secures the fifth spot in the ODI Ranking, and the defending World Cup champions, England, stand at sixth.

India’s next challenge in the World Cup is a match against Bangladesh scheduled for Thursday, while Pakistan aims to bounce back against Australia on Friday.

ICC ODI Rankings (as of October 14):