ICC World Cup 2023: England Vs Afghanistan match today

Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will witness a face-off between England and Afghanistan. Today’s England Vs Afghanistan match will take place today at the Arun Jaitley Cricket stadium in New Delhi.

Currently, Afghanistan is currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses in both its matches and a net run rate of -1.907.

On the other hand, England sits at the fifth position on the points table, with one win in their last two games. This comes after their remarkable 137 run victory against Bangladesh.

Previously, England and Afghanistan have crossed paths in two One Day Internationals (ODIs). England emerged victorious in both the matches. The most recent clash between the two was back in June 2019.

Therein, England had dominated with a massive score of 397/6, winning by a whopping 150 runs. Back in another match in 2015, England won by nine wickets through the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method.

Talking about the pitch conditions for today’s England Vs Afghanistan match, the Arun Jaitley Cricket stadium has previously favoured spinners and slow bowlers, especially in the later part of the game. However, with new black soil pitches in use, batsmen are likely to get an upper hand.

Talking about the weather, the chances of rain disrupting the match are as low as four percent. However, it is going to be a hot day in Delhi. Temperature is likely to soar up to 35 degrees Celsius and humidity level standing at 63 percent.