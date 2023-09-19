India celebrates 16th anniversary of Yuvraj Singh’s epic six sixes in one over

Mumbai: On this day in 2007, cricket witnessed a historic moment as Yuvraj Singh, the former star of the Indian cricket team, showcased his might by smashing six sixes in one over during the inaugural T20 World Cup match against England. This incredible feat remains etched in cricketing history and has come to define the fast-paced excitement of T20 cricket.

In a remarkable display of power and resilience, Yuvraj Singh took on England pacer Stuart Broad, hitting the ball to all corners of the ground – over mid-wicket, backward square-leg, deep extra cover, and long on. His extraordinary innings saw him reach his half-century in just 12 balls, setting a record for the fastest half-century by any batter in any format of cricket.

The impact of this incredible over was substantial, altering the course of the game and proving to be a game-changer for the young Indian squad led by MS Dhoni. The victory against England propelled India to subsequent triumphs against Australia and Pakistan, ultimately leading to them clinching the T20 World Cup title.

To commemorate the 16th anniversary of this awe-inspiring achievement, Yuvraj Singh shared a special video on social media, reflecting on this monumental moment in cricketing history.

“Thank you for this lovely sand art, Christy Valiyaveettil. Even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).