India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wkts to lift 8th Asia Cup, register biggest wins in an ODI final

Colombo: India registered an easy win against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium here today. India won the match by 10 wickets and lifted the Asia Cup for 8th times.

Openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scored 27 and 23 runs respectively after restricting Sri Lanka to 50 runs.

With this win, India registered the biggest wins in an ODI final (balls remaining). India won the match with 263 balls to spare. Earlier, Austral had won a match against England in Sydney this year with 226 balls remaining.

Biggest ODI wins for India (balls remaining):

263 vs SL Colombo RPS 2023 *

231 vs ken Bloemfontein 2001

211 vs WI Trivandrum 2018

188 vs Eng The Oval 2022

10-wicket wins in ODI finals: