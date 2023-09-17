Asia Cup 2023 Finals: India restrict Sri Lanka to 50 runs, create these records

Colombo: Mohammad Siraj’s sensational bowling attack, backed by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, helped India to restrict Sri Lanka to 50 runs in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium here today.

Invited to bat first, Sri Lanka lost the first wicket (Kusal Perera) on the third ball of the first over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Then there came Siraj, who got the maiden over. However, he picked four wickets in his second over (W 0 W W 4 W). With this he became the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in one over of men’s ODIs.

By the end of the first innings, Siraj picked up 6 wickets while Hardik Pandya got 3 and Jasprit Bumrah bagged 1 wicket.

For Sri Lanka, only two batters Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha scored the double digit run. While Mendis scored 17 off 34 balls Dushan scored 13 runs from 15 balls.

Below are number of records India created today:

All ten wickets in an innings by pacers in Asia Cup ODIs:

Pak vs Ind Pallekele 2023

Ind vs SL Colombo RPS 2023

Lowest ODI totals for SL:

43 vs SA Paarl 2012

50 vs Ind Colombo RPS 2023

55 vs WI Sharjah 1986

67 vs Eng Manchester 2014

73 vs Ind Trivandrum 2023

Best ODI figures for India:

6/4 Stuart Binny vs Ban Mirpur 2014

6/12 Anil Kumble vs WI Kolkata 1993

6/19 Jasprit Bumrah vs Eng The Oval 2022

6/21 Mohd Siraj vs SL Colombo RPS 2023

Lowest totals in an ODI final:

50 SL vs Ind Colombo RPS 2023 *

54 Ind vs SL Sharjah 2000

78 SL vs Pak Sharjah 2002

81 Oman vs Namibia Windhoek 2019

Lowest ODI totals against India:

50 by SL Colombo RPS 2023 *

58 by Ban Mirpur 2014

65 by Zim Harare 2005

73 by SL Trivandrum 2023

All out in fewest overs by a Full Member team:

5 Zim vs Afg Harare 2017

2 SL vs Ind Colombo RPS 2023 *

4 Zim vs SL Colombo RPS 2001

5 SL vs Pak Sharjah 2002

2 overs is the fewest overs in which a team has been bowled out in an ODI final surpassing Sri Lanka’s 16.5 overs against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2002.

Also Read: Elavenil Valarivan From India Wins 2nd Gold Medal In Rifle World Cup At Rio Olympics