IND vs ENG 1st Test: England win by 28 runs against India

England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test match of the five match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

England had won the toss and opted to bat first. In the first half of the first inning, England scored 246 runs losing all wickets, of which Ben Stokes clinched 70 runs in 88 balls, while Jonny Bairstow made 37 runs in 58 balls. Meanwhile from Indian side, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both took 3 wickets each.

At the same time, India made 436 runs in the first inning of which, Ravindra Jadeja made 87 runs in 180 balls, while KL Rahul hit 86 runs in 123 balls. From England, Joe Root took 4 wickets while Rehan Ahmed took two wickets.

In the second inning, England played quite well and made 420 runs by losing all wickets. Ollie Pope hit 196 runs in 278 balls while Ben Duckett made 47 runs of 52 balls. At the same time, from India Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin dropped 3 wickets of the opposite team. With this the England set a target of 231 runs for the Indian team.

However, in the last half of the 2nd inning of the match, India could make 202 runs by losing all wickets, of which, Rohit Sharma hit 39 runs and Srikar Bharat made 28 runs. In this half of the inning, Tom Hartley took seven wickets while, Jack Leach took one wicket.