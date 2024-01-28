I want youngsters to learn passion and hunger from Virat Kohli, says Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has appreciated the star batter of the team Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma, during a recent chat with former cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that there are a lot of things to learn from Kohli, not only in field but also outside the field.

While speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Jio Cinema, Rohit Sharma said, “”Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand the quality of the players that makes him what he is today.”

“I have watched Virat so much. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team. That mind set of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that from by looking at the others. It has to come from within,” he further added.

“That is the first thing that I would say rather than looking at Virat Kohli or others technically. You have to stay hungry all the time, bring the passion and the pride to everything, being out there in the sun, playing for the team and getting the job done. This is what I want to the guys to have first,” the Indian captain concluded.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is current on a break over some personal reasons. The star batter is expected to join the Indian team in the 3rd Test match of the series against England.