IDCA T-20 National Cricket Championship for deaf to begin in Bhubaneswar from Sep 25

Bhubaneswar: Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf will begin in Bhubaneswar from September 25. The tournament will be organised by the Odisha Deaf Cricket Association.

As per the schedule, a total of 19 teams will take part in the tournament. They have been divided into four different groups.

The teams will play as many as 42 matches against each other at four different grounds across Bhubaneswar before making it to the final.

The final match and the closing ceremony of the sports event will be held at the East Coast Railway Sports Association Stadium on October 1.

The winners of the IDCA T-20 National Cricket Championship will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. Likewise, Rs 5,000 each will be given to the best individual sportsmen in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding, super sixes, and others. The players of the match will be awarded Rs 2,100.