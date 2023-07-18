ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Wraps Up Successful Visits in New Zealand and Australia

Auckland/Melbourne: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 203 trophy tour concluded its successful visits to New Zealand and Australia, following its stops in India.

The prestigious trophy, revered in the cricketing world, captured fans’ hearts worldwide.

Arriving in Auckland, the trophy paid tribute to the iconic Eden Park stadium. Grant Elliott, the hero of the 2015 semi-final clash between New Zealand and South Africa, welcomed the trophy, sitting in the designated green seat where he hit the memorable winning six.

Fans in Auckland were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy as it toured popular locations, including Viaduct and Mission Bay, amid the city’s scenic beauty. The tour’s grand finale in downtown Auckland left cricket enthusiasts in awe.

Melbourne, Australia’s cricketing heartland, was the next destination on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour. The prestigious MCG stadium hosted a tribute to the legendary Shane Warne, with the trophy beneath the newly renamed Shane Warne Stand.

Fans gathered around the statue of the late spin legend, remembering his outstanding performance in the 1999 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa. The trophy continued its journey to renowned locations like the famous Hosier Lane, showcasing Melbourne’s vibrant spirit.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide, spreading excitement for the upcoming tournament. The next stop on this extraordinary journey will be in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.