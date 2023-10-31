ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh face off today, Check details

Today’s ICC World Cup 2023 match will see Pakistan and Bangladesh pitted against each other. Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata.

Pakistan currently faces a tough situation as they take on Bangladesh today on October 31. As of the current positions on the points table, PAK needs to win all of their remaining games to stay in the race for the semi-finals. Currently, they hold the seventh position on the points table.

The situation is even worse for Bangladesh as it stands on the ninth spot on the points table with just one win of their six matches played. It is unlikely for BAN to qualify for the semi-finals.

Talking about Pakistan vs Bangladesh head to head records, the teams have faced each other in 38 ODIs. Out of which, PAK has won 33 matches while BAN has won five games. Their latest encounter was in September during Asia Cup 2023, where Pakistan had won by seven wickets.

They have met twice in World Cup matches, with one win each. In 2019, Pakistan won by a significant margin of 94 runs with Shaheen Afridi taking six wickets for 35 runs. Back in 1999, Bangladesh pulled off a major upset, beating Pakistan by 62 runs, with Khaled Mahmud dismissing Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saleem Malik.

Now coming to the pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match, it is usually favourable for batters, especially in the middle overs. The pitch usually starts off with good bounce but gets better for the spin as the game progresses. In the 32 matches played over there, teams batting fist won 18 times, while teams bowling first won 12. Two games had no result. So winning the toss and choosing to bat is a smart move.

As for the weather for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match, it is expected to be hot, with temperature rising as high as 32 degrees. Humidity is expected to stand at 79 percent with very minimal chances of rain.