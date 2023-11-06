ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash today, Check details

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to play their 8th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 today. Today’s Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. The game is set to begin at 2 PM after the toss at 1:30 PM.

Off late, Delhi’s weather has not been good. Due to the same, both the teams had to cancel their practice sessions. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has requested for an official check of the air quality to ensure that it is safe to play.

Coming to the points table of World Cup 2023, Bangladesh is currently on the 9th position with two points, while Sri Lanka sits at the 7th position with four points.

In their very first match, Bangladesh won against Afghanistan and in the second match, they lost to England. They also lost to New Zealand and India in their third and fourth matches. In their 5th and 6th matches, Sri Lanka lost to South Africa and Netherlands, and in their 7th match, Bangladesh lost to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s first match was against South Africa, in which they lost. They also lost to Pakistan and Australia in their next matches. However, they won against the Netherlands and England in their next two matches. In their sixth match, they lost to Afghanistan. India defeated them in their seventh match.

Speaking for the weather conditions in Delhi for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match, there are minimal to no chances of rain or thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to range from 30 degree to 17 degree Celsius.

Asthmatic player skipped their yesterday’s practice due to the worsening condition of Delhi’s Air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi currently stands at an alarming high of 471. This is not good for anyone, especially for people with health problems.