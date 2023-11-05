World Cup 2023: Jadeja’s fifer, Kohli’s 101 help India to beat South Africa by 243 runs

Kolkata: Ravindra Jadeja’s fifer and Virat Kohli’s 101 helped India to beat South Africa by a huge margin of 243 runs at Eden Gardens here this evening.

Earlier India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. The Men in Blue put up an aggressive total of 326 runs in 50 overs with the contribution from Kohli (101*), Shreyas Iyer (77), and Rohit Sharma (40).

Kohli, who notched up his 49th ODI century, equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record, was declared the Player of the Match for his special innings on the occasion of his 35th birthday.