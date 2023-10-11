ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan set a target of 273 runs for India

New-Delhi: Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan scored 272/8 in their innings against India in match no. 9 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan started the innings well and lost their first wicket only in the seventh over. Ibrahim Zadran was the first batter to get out when the total score was 32 in 6.4 overs. However, it is Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai who played their brilliant innings of 80 and 62 respectively and contributed to the team’s total.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked the highest number of wickets 4 in his 10 overs by conceding just 39 runs. This is his best spell in the world cup so far.