Hockey Association of Odisha announces teams for Khelo India Youth Games 2024, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Hockey Association of Odisha today announced the state men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

As per the announcement of the teams, the women’s team will be led by Coaches David John and Pinhas Das, while the men’s team will be coached by BJ Kariapa and Lakshmi Narayan Pitti.

Men’s team

Vivek Lakra, Abhimanyu Gouda, Anmol Ekka, Ajay Xalxo, Wilson Xaxa, Prasant Barla, Sanjit Tirkey, Jasman Munda, Rohit Kullu, Arbin Toppo, Mukesh Toppo, Pratap Toppo, Adrohit Ekka, Prem Dayal Giri, Deepak Pradhan, Deonath Nanwar, Karan Lakra, and Krishna Mohan.

Women’s team:

Engil Harsharani Minz, Namsi Jurika, Sonali Ekka, Anjali Barwa, Puja Ramchuria, Puja Sahoo Sumi Mundari, Mariyam Dhanwar, Janhabi Bada, Ahayla Lakra, Tanuja Toppo, Drupati Naik, Amisha Ekka, Komal Gurjar, Surekha Bahala, Supriya Kujur, Karuna Minz, and Sunelita Toppo.

Khelo India Youth Games 2024, which is slated to be held in Chennai from tomorrow, is being organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.