Football Delhi will launch ’37 Plus League’ on August 3 To mark 37th birthday of Sunil Chhetri

By WCE 6
Football Delhi
Picture credit: IANS

New Delhi: Football Delhi will launch the ’37 Plus League’, involving retired players, from August 3 this year to mark the 37th birthday of Indian team striker Sunil Chhetri.

Football Delhi has been celebrating Chhetri’s birthday as ‘Delhi Football Day’ since 2018.

Football Delhi, following its executive committee meeting on July 4, issued a statement, saying, “As Indian national team captain, Sunil Chhetri, is turning 37 on 3rd August 2021, we named the league ’37 Plus League’ in his honour. This league will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, lasting 8-10 weeks with 8-10 teams.”

“37 Plus League is yet another initiative of Football Delhi to actively promote football in Delhi and, with the start of this league, retired players in Delhi will have a platform to come together and express their love, passion, experience, and continue to be active with the game,” said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran.

“It is our honour and privilege to celebrate the Football Delhi Day on 3rd August, the birthday of Sunil Chhetri. This initiative will greatly motivate 37-plus age group to remain physically active through football as Sunil is an inspiring leader, still performing like a 25-year-old for the Indian team and BFC (Bengaluru FC).”

The executive committee also decided to start the qualifying competition for Senior Division League clubs from July 20 to nominate two teams from Delhi in the 2nd Division I-League competition to be held in Bengaluru.

You might also like
Sports

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Captain Mithali Raj sets new international run scoring record

Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic to enter semifinals, to clash with England on…

Sports

Performance in Sri-lanka tour is crucial for Shikhar Dhawan: Laxman

Sports

Six female Gujarat players qualify for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.