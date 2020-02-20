Bhubaneswar: The first edition of the Khelo India University Games will begin at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University here in Odisha on Saturday , February 22, 2020. The mega event will conclude on March 1, 2020.

Khelo India University Games will witness over 4000 athletes vie for top honours in 17 different disciplines namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi which will be held at different venues within the KIIT University Campus here.

Badminton and table tennis will be held at the JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack while athletics will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in the State capital.

The participating athletes from different universities across the country and their support staff have started arriving in the city. They are staying at different hostels and the sports village of the KIIT University Campus in the temple city.

All arrangements were made to receive the athletes and the support staff from the railway station and the Biju Patnaik International airport. Special desks were also set up to help the visitors.

KIIT University, founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, is best known for its world class infrastructure in the field of sports and high level hospitality to the guests.

The Odisha government under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs will host the nine-day long event. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSF) are also supporting the event.