Man kills brother-in-law in Odisha’s Gajapati, see details here

Odisha
Man kills brother-in-law in Odisha

Mohana: In a tragic incident a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law in Gajapati district of Odisha, said reports on Sunday.

Man allegedly shot and killed by his brother-in-law. Such a incident happened in a village under Mohana police station of Gajapati district. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Nayak. Mohana police reached the spot and arrested the accused Uday Naik and seized a country gun and started an investigation.

According to the information available, yesterday afternoon Kailash went to the forest to fetch wood. Meanwhile, Uday shot Kailash with his native gun. Kailash was shot twice in the chest and died on the spot. It has been reported that such incident happened due to previous enmity. Meanwhile, the real truth will be revealed after the police investigation.

