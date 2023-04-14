CM Naveen Patnaik presents Champions Trophy to team Korea at ITF Asian 14-U Development Championships

Bhubaneswar, 14 April 2023: The ITF Asian (Jr) Championships Finals that commenced on 4 April 2023 concluded today with Team Korea emerging overall Champions of the tournament.

Korea’s Won Min Kim and Jiyun Oh were crowned the Singles champions in the boys and girls category respectively.

With athletes from 14 countries, the event saw Asia’s finest junior tennis players battle it out for supremacy in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The award ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who presented the medals to the winners, in the presence of Sports & Youth Services Minister, Tusharkanti Behera and OTA President Asit Tripathi.

Secretary to CM ( 5T) V K Pandian accompanied the Chief Minister for the closing ceremony.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said, “It is a matter of great pride for our State to host this prestigious tennis tournament. Congratulations to all the winners who have emerged victorious after an intense competition.

It is our endeavour to promote sports in Odisha and I am happy to see such a large number of participants from different countries come together to compete in our state. I am sure that this event will inspire many young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams.”

President, OTA, Asit Tripathy presented memento to Chief Minister Patnaik on this occasion as a token of gratitude for the support extended by the Government of Odisha, for the tournament.

The excitement for the final match and award presentation was apparent in the days leading up to the final matches, with over 1000 students and athletes packed in the galleries to witness the high-octane Tennis action.

Speaking on their achievements, Korean Tennis Prodigy Wonmin Kim shares, “I will always remember my accomplishments here, and I want to return soon for my next challenge. It’s an incredible feeling to win my first tournament in this stadium.

Complimenting on the tenure spent at the tennis centre, Korean tennis woman player Jiyun Oh shares “We have been fortunate to play some of the best playoffs in this centre and the tournament has been extra advantageous for us to keep pushing our potential. We do look forward to get back to this court very soon”

Asit Tripathi, President, Odisha Tennis Association reiterated the significance of the event and also lauded the Government of Odisha for their efforts towards enhancing and promoting tennis in the state. “The sports department has given us tremendous support. Participants have lauded the facilities in Bhubaneswar. Today, we have seven synthetic courts and a centre court for players to practice and compete. Furthermore, we have 8 coaches to guide and mentor our young athletes. The way forward for Tennis in the state is very promising.”

Secretary OTA Sh Satyajit Mohanty, Tournament Director Sanjeeb Panda, Sports & Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna, and other officials of ITF, OTA and the Sports Department were present on the occasion.

