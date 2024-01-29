Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League from February 15

The highly anticipated third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15 in Chennai with nine franchises taking part in the event.

The franchises — Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors — will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

The defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will start against the hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

The third season of Prime Volleyball League will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s, promising a bigger, better, and bolder edition.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams. The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the Final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the Eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the Final.

Speaking on hosting the upcoming season in Chennai, the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Ever since its inception, we have always wanted to host an edition of Prime Volleyball League in our city due to its rising popularity. Volleyball is a sport that is close to the people of Tamil Nadu and there is a huge amount of untapped potential for the sport here. We truly believe that their presence here will not only help start a revolution in volleyball across the state of Tamil Nadu but also inspire the next generation of athletes to think of a professional career in this sport. We hope to host another successful edition of the tournament and wish all the teams the best. Let the games begin.”