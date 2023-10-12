Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for scoring most runs in ICC tournaments

Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia on October 8. Virat Kohli broke the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs by an Indian player in ICC tournaments.

In his 67th match, Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s impressive record of 2,719 runs in just 61 matches. Kohli achieved this milestone with an incredible average of 65.23, including two centuries and 25 half centuries.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar scored over 2,000 runs in ICC tournaments with an average of 52.28, with seven centuries and 16 half centuries.

What makes Kohli’s achievement even more special is that he accomplished it by participating in all three major ICC tournaments. Namely, the ICC ODI World Cup, ICC ODI Champions trophy, and ICC T20 World Cup. Tendulkar, on the other hand, had only competed in the ODI World Cup and ODI Champions trophy. He never had the chance to showcase his skills in the T20 World cups.

Among other Indian batsmen in the ICC tournaments, India’s captain Rohit Sharma stands out with 2,422 runs at an average of 46.19. World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored 1,707 runs with an average of 34.77. Former captains Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and current head coach Rahul Dravid also hold noteworthy contributions.

Coming to India’s match against Australia, India faced a target of 200 runs. India had a rocky start with three of the top four batsmen dismissed without scoring. It was the partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul that rescued India’s innings. Together, they went on to score a 100+ and revived India’s chase of 200 runs in their World Cup opener against Australia.