Asian Games: Palak, Esha bag gold and silver medal in women’s 10 metre air pistol individual event

Hangzhou: Indian shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh have continued to make their country proud at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. 17-year-old Palak Gulia and 18-year-old Esha Singh clinched a gold and a silver medal in the 10 metre air pistol women’s individual event on Friday.

Palak scored 242.1 points and surpassed China’s previous record from 2018. Her exceptional performance not only earned her the gold medal but also set a new Asian Games record in her category.

On the other hand, Esha continued her incredible run as a shooter by winning the silver medal with 239.7 points.

Earlier today, the trio of Esha Singh, Palak, and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju secured the silver medal in the women’s 10 metre air pistol team event.

Although they narrowly missed out on gold, their performance was nothing short of outstanding. India accumulated a total of 1731 points, finishing just five points behind China, who claimed the gold with a new Games Record of 1736 points.

These outstanding achievements have significantly boosted India’s shooting medal tally in Hangzhou, bringing it to a total of 17 medals. Overall, India’s medal count at the ongoing Asian Games now stands at an impressive 30, with eight gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals.