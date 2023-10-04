Asian Games: Kishor Jena from Odisha clinches Silver in Javelin throw, qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Kishore Kumar Jena from Odisha has made a historical achievement as he clinches Silver medal in Javelin throw at the Asian Games. It was a India vs India contest for the Gold and Silver medal in the Javelin throw. None other than Niraj Chopra, the Golden boy has once again clinched the Gold medal in Javelin throw.

This is a proud moment for our country as India have won both, the Gold and Silver medal in Men’s Javelin throw at the Asian Games. Neeraj Chopra was at 88.88m while Kishor Kumar Jena threw the javelin as far as 87.54m.

This is a historic achievement for Kishor Kumar Jena from Odisha as he broke his own record with this great achievement. Besides, he has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics following this feat.

Following achievement of this historic feat by Kishor Jena PM Modi lauded him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, “Our accomplishments in Men’s Javelin at Asian Games are remarkable. The Silver also comes to India. Congratulations to @Kishore78473748 for winning this splendid Silver in the event. The nation cherishes this victory.”