Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra wins gold, Kishore Jena bags silver

Hangzhou: India’s javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena made the country proud by winning two medals today on Day 11 of the Asian Games at Hangzhou of China.

While Neeraj clinched the gold medal with season’s best 88.88m throw, Kishore pocketed the silver medal with his career’s best throw of 87.54m. Japan’s Roderick Genki got the Bronze medal with a throw of 82.68m

Kishore Jena of Odisha also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw event.

With the medals of the javelin throwers, the medal tally of the country rose to 79, with 16 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 31 bronze medals. The number will rise for sure as India is expecting medals from different events. With this India has achieved its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament.