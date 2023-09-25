Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: India shines with gold in cricket and shooting, secures multiple medals

Hangzhou: In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, India showcased their prowess on Day 2 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou of China. Securing gold in cricket and shooting, along with multiple medals across diverse sports, Team India left an indelible mark on the international stage. By day two, India has won two gold medals, three silver medals and six bronze medals. Here is the list of winners in different events

Shooting Triumph:

In the men’s 10m air rifle team event, India set a new world record, securing gold. The triumphant Indian shooting contingent, comprising Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, displayed exceptional performance and recorded a total of 1893.7 points.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also won bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle final, with Rudrankkash securing the fourth position.

Adding to the shooting triumph, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhinwala, and Vijayveer Singh clinched bronze in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Rowing Excellence:

The Indian rowing team exhibited remarkable skill and secured medals:

Bronze in the men’s four final with a time of 6:10:81.

Bronze in the men’s quadruple sculls final, clocking 6:08:61.

Cricket Glory:

In a historic moment, the Indian women’s cricket team emerged victorious against Sri Lanka, securing the gold medal. The Indian team displayed exceptional prowess, achieving a first-ever gold in cricket at any event.

Swimming Highlights:

Srihari Nataraj showcased exceptional skill, qualifying for the men’s 50m backstroke final, securing sixth place in the heats.

Likith Selvaraj also exhibited brilliance, qualifying for the 100m men’s breaststroke final with a timing of 1:01:98.

Tennis and Basketball Success:

Ankita Raina triumphed in the women’s singles second round against Uzbek Sabrina Olimjonova.

The Indian women’s 3×3 basketball team secured a victory against Japan with a score of 20-16.