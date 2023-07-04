Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced that Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee for Indian Men’s Cricket Team.

BCCI took to Twitter and announced, “Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee” on Tuesday.

The appointment of Agarkar comes after the Cricket Advisory Committee unanimously recommended his name for this post in the selection panel.

According to a BCCI media release, the three-member committee further recommended the 45-year-old Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. The right-arm pacer also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.