AFI nominates sprinter Dutee Chand for Arjuna Award

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has nominated names of the sports persons for the Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyanchand and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan awards for the year 2020. AFI nominated name of sprinter Dutee Chand for the Arjuna Award. The ace athlete thanked AFI for the nomination via a tweet on her official handle.

For the Arjuna Award, the AFI panel chaired by Anju Bobby George has nominated 2018 Asian Games gold medallists, triple jumper Arpinder Singh and middle-distance specialist Manjit Singh as well as sprinter Dutee Chand, who won two Asian Games silver medals, and middle-distance runner PU Chitra who won gold medals in successive Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 and 2019 besides an Asian Games bronze.

