UPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for Specialist & other posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Specialist Grade III, Scientist ‘B’, and Assistant Director. A total of 69 vacant posts will be filled this time. The online registration process started for Specialists and other posts on January 27, 2024 and will be open till 15 February 2024. Eligible and interested individuals can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Out of the 69 posts, UPSC aims to fill up 40 positions in the Specialist Grade III category, 28 posts in the Scientist ‘B’ category, and one post of Assistant Director.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2024

The last date to apply is till February 15, 2024. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Candidates should first go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.

The click on Online Application Recruitment link.

Login after clicking on the apply online link.

Fill out the application form as per instructions provided

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application fee details

All candidates except for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates, are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only. They can either remit the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or pay it online net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC for detailed information on the recruitment drive.