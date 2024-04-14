UPSC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 109 vacant posts of Medical Officers, details inside

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. Medical Officers and other posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 109 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive.

An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications. It is to be noted that applications are to be submitted online via the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for UPSC Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 13, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 2, 2024

Vacant Posts for UPSC Recruitment 2024

Scientist-B: 3 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: 42 vacant posts

Investigator Grade-I: 3 vacant posts

Assistant Chemist: 3 vacant posts

Nautical Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 6 vacant posts

Assistant Professor: 13 vacant posts

Medical Officer: 40 vacant posts

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PwBD candidates: Not Applicable

Female candidates: Not Applicable

Remaining candidates: Rs 25

Candidates can pay the application fee by cash at any branch of SBI.

OR to any bank via their net banking facility.

OR candidates can also use Visa/ Master/ Rupay/ Credit/ Debit/ UPI payment

For details regarding educational qualification, age limit, and other criteria, candidates are advised to check their official notification. The official notification can be viewed at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.