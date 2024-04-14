UPSC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 109 vacant posts of Medical Officers, details inside

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. Medical Officers and other posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 109 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive.
An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications. It is to be noted that applications are to be submitted online via the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for UPSC Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 13, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: May 2, 2024
Vacant Posts for UPSC Recruitment 2024
- Scientist-B: 3 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: 42 vacant posts
- Investigator Grade-I: 3 vacant posts
- Assistant Chemist: 3 vacant posts
- Nautical Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 6 vacant posts
- Assistant Professor: 13 vacant posts
- Medical Officer: 40 vacant posts
Application Fee
- Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PwBD candidates: Not Applicable
- Female candidates: Not Applicable
- Remaining candidates: Rs 25
- Candidates can pay the application fee by cash at any branch of SBI.
- OR to any bank via their net banking facility.
- OR candidates can also use Visa/ Master/ Rupay/ Credit/ Debit/ UPI payment
For details regarding educational qualification, age limit, and other criteria, candidates are advised to check their official notification. The official notification can be viewed at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.