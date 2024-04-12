UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Apply for 827 posts directly from here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the registration process for UPSC CMS Exam 2024. The registration process for Combined Medical Service (CSM) Examination 2024 has begun on April 10th and will conclude till April 30th.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to apply for the examination. The examination will be commenced on July 14th, 2024.

More Details:

Vacancy

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 163 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 14 posts

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 200 posts

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S examination.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for the candidate is 32 years as on August 1st, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. While, application fee gas be exempted for female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

Selection Process

Examination

Personality Test

Document Verification

For more details interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.