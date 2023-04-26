UPSC CMS 2023: Apply soon for 1160 Medical Officer vacant posts
UPSC CMS Exam 2023 is conducted by Union Public Service Commission and the registration process has already begun online
Are you someone with a M.B.B.S. degree or appearing for the final parts of M.B.B.S. Examination? If yes you can apply for the post of Medical Officer through UPSC CMS Exam 2023. The UPSC CMS Exam 2023 is conducted by Union Public Service Commission and the registration process has already begun online. The last date for the submission of the application is May 09, 2023.
Important dates
Date of Notification: 19/04/2023
Starting Date of Notification: 19/04/2023
Last Date of Online Application: 9/05/2023
Exam Date: 16/07/2023
Examination Process
The CMS 2023 examination is conducted in two parts- Written Examination, Interview. The total posts that are expected to be filled by the examination is 1261.
Written Exam: 500 marks
Personality Test: 100 marks
Details about the posts and vacancy
Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 584 posts
Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts
General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: 01 post
General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 376 post
Upper Age Limit
Assistant Medical Officer, General Duty Officer: 32 Years
General Duty Medical Officers: 35 Years
Fee
General/OBS/EBS: Rs 200
Female/SC/ST/PwBD: No fee
Pay Scale
Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500
Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500
General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500
General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500
Important Links
Click to check official website