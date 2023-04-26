UPSC CMS 2023: Apply soon for 1160 Medical Officer vacant posts

Are you someone with a M.B.B.S. degree or appearing for the final parts of M.B.B.S. Examination? If yes you can apply for the post of Medical Officer through UPSC CMS Exam 2023. The UPSC CMS Exam 2023 is conducted by Union Public Service Commission and the registration process has already begun online. The last date for the submission of the application is May 09, 2023.

Important dates

Date of Notification: 19/04/2023

Starting Date of Notification: 19/04/2023

Last Date of Online Application: 9/05/2023

Exam Date: 16/07/2023

Examination Process

The CMS 2023 examination is conducted in two parts- Written Examination, Interview. The total posts that are expected to be filled by the examination is 1261.

Written Exam: 500 marks

Personality Test: 100 marks

Details about the posts and vacancy

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 584 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: 01 post

General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 376 post

Upper Age Limit

Assistant Medical Officer, General Duty Officer: 32 Years

General Duty Medical Officers: 35 Years

Fee

General/OBS/EBS: Rs 200

Female/SC/ST/PwBD: No fee

Pay Scale

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

Important Links

Click to Apply Online

Click to check official website

Click to check advertisement