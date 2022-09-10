SSC recruitment 2022: Monthly remuneration up to 60000, check details here

SSC recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission invites eligible people for the post of Young Professionals (Legal Consultants) on a contract basis in Staff Selection Commission (Headquarters). The initial term of engagement of the Young Professional (Legal Consultant) will be for a period of one year on case to case basis. For a given post, the upper age Limit is 32 years and remuneration is Rs.60000 per month. The advertisement was issued on 05th September 2022. The interested candidates may send their application in the format available on the website of SSC to the following address:

Under Secretary (Legal), Staff Selection

Commission, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003

The application can also be e-mailed at [email protected]

The application should reach the Commission within 14 days of publication of the advertisement.

Job Role

To maintain and monitor database on the cases decided by or pending with the CAT, High Courts and the Supreme Court / any Court of Law / Tribunal / quasi-judicial body.

To draft petitions, replies, rejoinders, affidavits and other pleadings/ legal documents to be filed before various Courts.

To render all assistance to the Officers of SSC in service and recruitment matters.

To obtain opinion from Law Ministry on legal matters.

To maintain close coordination with Law Ministry, Senior Law Officers, Government Counsels etc.

To draft / scrutinize from legal point of view various documents like Notices, contract agreements, etc.

Legal scrutiny / assistance on issues like service matters, especially related to Notices of Examination conduct of examination, evaluation of answer books, results of recruitment, medical examination cases of candidates.

Scrutiny of petitions.

Analyzing the feasibility and methodology of implementation of court verdicts and orders.

Any other work assigned to them.

Period of Engagement

The initial term of engagement of Young Professional (Legal Consultant) will be for a period of one year on case to case basis.

Remuneration

Young professionals (legal consultants) will get Rs 60,000 per month.

Qualification and experience

Educational Qualification:

Essential: Graduate Degree in Law from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and other Law Schools and Colleges of the Country equivalent in length and intensity with a minimum of 60% marks.

Desirable Experience: One year experience in drafting of legal documents & scrutiny and in recruitment matters especially related to preparation of Notice of Examination, conduct of Examination, Evaluation of Answer Books, results of recruitment, medical examination cases of candidates; drafting of contract agreements; experience in handling CAT matters.

NOTE: The individual consultant may require to undertake domestic tours subject to approval of the competent authority and they will be allowed following TA/DA.

Click here to read the full notification and details.

Click here for the application format.